Mumbai, July 25: A tree fell on a new air-conditioned double-decker electric bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet in south Mumbai on Tuesday and no passengers were injured, an official said. Mumbai Rains: Man Dies After Tree Falls Amid Heavy Rainfall in Malad.

The incident took place near Azad Maidan around 3 pm when the bus was heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), he said. According to BEST, the upper deck of the leased bus suffered a dent, but all passengers were safe. Mumbai Rains: Tree Falls on Newly-Inducted AC Double Decker Bus in Fort Area, None Hurt (Watch Video).

Tree Falls On BEST Bus Near Azad Maidan

BREAKING! Bus and news! Tree fall on #Mumbai's new AC double decker bus in its very first monsoon. No injuries, damages to be assessed yet. Video credit respective owner. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/REDSi3Dk2q — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) July 25, 2023

The bus was sent to CSMT after the tree branches were removed, a BEST staffer said. The BEST has inducted 12 air-conditioned double-decker e-buses in its fleet on wet lease model, in which the private contractor takes care of the fuel, maintenance and driver cost.