Mumbai, June 28: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday and a man died after a tree fell in suburban Malad, officials said. In the last 24 hours, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 of short-circuit, and five incidents of collapse/partial collapse of houses in Mumbai, as per the civic body.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers, with moderate to intense rain spells in isolated places. There was no report of any major water-logging in low-lying areas, according to officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Heavy Rains in Mumbai Photos and Videos: Twitter Flooded With Pics and Clips of Mumbai Rains as Heavy Showers Hit the City.

Suburban trains on the Central Railway and Western Railway routes were running normally, though they were delayed by a few minutes, as per railway officials. A 38-year-old man, identified as Kaushal Doshi, received injuries in a tree fall incident at Mamledarwadi junction in the western suburb of Malad, a civic official said.

He was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead', the official said. The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 12.44 mm, 42.41 mm and 40.46 mm rainfall respectively between 8 am to 12 noon on Wednesday, as per civic officials. First Rain in Mumbai 2023 Images, Videos, #MumbaiRains Tweets and Wishes Go Viral As Netizens Welcome Monsoon Season in Maximum City.

IMD Mumbai issued a 'nowcast' warning at 9.30 am on Wednesday, saying "moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places" in Mumbai along with some other coastal districts. A civic official said the IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs, while heavy to very heavy showers are very likely at isolated places.