Mumbai, August 4: Amid the overnight rains in the financial capital and the high tide, the Central Railways on Tuesday suspended its suburban/local trains services between Vadala and Parel in Mumbai. Also, Western Railways has suspended special suburban services between Bandra and Churchgate, due to high tide and heavy rains resulting in water logging at Dadar and Prabhadevi. Special suburban services are being run between Virar-Andheri-Bandra.

Informing about the update, Central Railway took to Twitter and wrote, "Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Vadala and Parel suburban services are suspended on main line & harbour line. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Down mail/express trains are being rescheduled." However, shuttle services between Vashi and Panvel and, Thane and Kalyan-beyond are running. Mumbai Rains: BMC Appeals to All Offices & Other Establishments to Remain Closed Today in Mumbai, Except For Emergency Services.

Here's what CR said:

CR media update about trains pic.twitter.com/ZAaKWURcjW — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 4, 2020

Among other details, the Central Railways stated that all the down mail and express trains are being rescheduled. Central Railways rescheduled 01301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Special from 8.10 am to 12 noon. Also, 02534 CSMT-Lucknow Special has been rescheduled from 8.25 am to 12.15 pm today.

Earlier, BMC informed that the BEST bus services have been diverted on at least 8 routes in various parts of Mumbai city and suburbs. There has been severe waterlogging in Lower Parel area of Mumbai, causing extreme inconvenience to people on Tuesday morning.

Waterlogging was reported at Hindmata, Dadar TT, Sakkar Panchayat, SIES College, Goel Deul, Bhendi Bazar Junction, JJ Junction, Thakurdwar Naka, Shanmukhananda Hall, Shaikh Mistri Dargah Road and Postal Colony. Over 230 mm of rainfall recorded in Mumbai city in the last 10 hours, said BMC.

