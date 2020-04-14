Mumbai Reports 92 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 from Dharavi

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 14: Mumbai recorded 92 new COVID-19 cases, including six from the hotspot of Dharavi slum, raising the state total from 2,334 to 2,455, officials said here on Tuesday.

As per the provisional figures this morning, of the total 121 new cases detected on Tuesday in the state, 13 are from Navi Mumbai, Thane 10, Palghar five and Raigad one.

Till Monday Maharashtra notched 161 deaths, the highest in the country, and the state recorded 352 new cases on Monday, the highest single day tally so far.

As the situation continued to rattle the state health authorities, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the constitution of a special 'COVID-19 Task Force' comprising leading doctors, who will advise the state government on ways and means to tackle the raging pandemic.

The medicos -- who are specialists in various fields -- include the panel Chairman Sanjay Oak, and other members are S. Nagaonkar, Zarir Udwadia, Kedar Toraskar, Rahul Pandit, N. D. Karnik, Zaheer Virani, Pravin Bangar, and Om Shrivastava.

The Covid-19 Task Force will strategise and plan for the pandemic protocols, besides giving expert guidance through a hotline, especially since many of the victims have succumbed to coronavirus with comorbidities.