Mumbai Shocker: 7 Arrested For Murdering 27-Year-Old Man in Chembur Over Sexual Harassment Allegation

Murder (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, May 7: In a shocking incident, seven people have been arrested for assaulting and killing a 27-year-old man and injuring his two siblings. According to a Times of India report, this is the third murder in the last 10 days. The deceased has been identified as Prashant Panvalkar. The two main accused in the case allegedly sexually assaulted Prashant's fiancee and this led to a huge fight between the two groups.

The accused entered Prashant's house and attacked him with chopper, sword and cricket bat, while the others watched. When his two brothers tried to intervene, they were also assaulted. Police have arrested all the accused involved in the case. The injured brothers are recovering at Rajawadi Hospital. Mumbai Shocker: Murder Accused Out on Bail Stabs Two Brothers to Death Over Bike Parking in Sewri.

In a shocking incident, a murder accused out on bail stabbed two brothers to death and seriously injured their 16-year-old sibling after a fight between two families over parking a bike. While one of the brothers died on the spot, the other two were rushed to KEM hospital. The 19-year-old brother Sahil succumbed to his injuries and the younger one was admitted to the ICU.