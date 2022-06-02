Navi Mumbai, June 2: The Badlapur Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his wife and damaging her eardrum. Police officials said that the accused assaulted his wife after she got into a fight with his mother over cooking food. The accused has been identified as Ashwin Nikumbh (32), a resident of Badlapur, who lives with his wife and mother.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the woman was admitted to a hospital after the incident. Sources from the police said that the doctors were not sure of the extent of damage to her hearing. The incident took place on the night of May 30 when Nikumbh's wife Komal was cooking dinner when her mother-in-law asked her to make rotis (flat bread). Sologamy Wedding in Gujarat: Kshama Bindu, Vadodara Woman Set To Marry Herself; Says 'I Love Myself and Hence This Wedding'.

Following this, the two women started arguing with each other when in due time, Nikumbh had just returned from work. Shrikant Sonde, senior police inspector of Badlapur (E) police station said, "Nikumbh saw them argue, got angry, and started assaulting his wife with a belt while also slapping her. She collapsed and went to her mother’s house in Navi Mumbai after recovering the same night."

He further added, "During her check-up, the doctor found her eardrum damaged. Navi Mumbai police immediately registered a case under IPC Sections 324 and 325, and transferred the case to us." SI Sonde also said that the woman was undergoing ear surgery and the extent of damage was still unknown.

"We arrested the accused on Wednesday evening and further procedure is going on." he said.

