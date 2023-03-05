Mumbai, March 5: The Mumbai police recently booked a contractor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly duping a businesswoman of Rs 2.55 crore. Police officials said that the BMC contractor cheated the woman on the pretext of a civic contract to set up a waste processing plant. The accused has been identified as Milind Jagannath Rane.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Rane told the woman to buy machines for the project by promising her Rs 4.4 lakh rent every month for the same. However, when the complainant Mana Rasik Shah did not receive the rent nor the machines, she approached the cops and lodged a complaint against him. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

Cops said that Shah, a resident of Gamdevi is the director of Green Practices Private Limited. In her complaint, Shah said that in September 2020, Rane approached her with a proposal stating that his firm bagged BMC contract to set up waste processing plant. He offered Shah a monthly rent of Rs 4.4 lakh if she invested in the project in order to help him buy the machines and equipment.

Shah laid her trust in Rane and decided to invest, post which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed. Following this, Shah paid Rs 2.70 crore to various vendors on Rane's instructions. However, when the vendor returned Shah a truck worth Rs 14.24 lakh, she realised she was cheated. Mumbai Shocker: One-Year-Old Girl Sleeping With Mother on Footpath in Santacruz Kidnapped, Rescued Within 48 Hours From Solapur; Accused Arrested.

Shah learned that no machines were bought and instead, Rane took the money back from the vendors, thereby leaving Shah with a loss of nearly 2.55 crore. The complainant said that the entire fraud took place between September 2020 and October 2022. Acting on her complaint, the police booked Rane under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

