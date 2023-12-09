Mumbai, December 9: The Mumbai police recently detained a 15-year-old boy for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl in the lift of a housing society in Sion. The alleged incident on Thursday afternoon, December 7, came to light after the act was caught on the society's CCTV camera. Soon after the incident was caught on camera, the society's guard informed the victim’s family, who immediately reported the incident to cops.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the minor boy and the victim girl are neighbours. Police officials said the incident occurred Thursday afternoon after the boy and the girl entered the lift. As per the report, the boy allegedly kissed and inappropriately touched the minor girl. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes Three Minor Sisters on Pretext of Giving Them Noodles in Byculla; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Upon seeing the CCTV footage of the incident, the security guard immediately informed her family about the incident. The girl's family confronted the boy. Later, they approached the Sion police. Acting on the minor girl's grandmother's complaint, the police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

A police officer said the minor boy was detained and later sent to the Children's Reform Centre at Dongri. The officer also noted that the alleged incident occurred when the lift moved from the fifth floor to the ground floor of the housing society in Sion. The accused minor boy is a ninth-grade student at a local school. Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests Minor Daughter in Chembur, Booked Under POCSO Act.

In a separate incident, the body of a newborn girl was found in the toilet waste of Mumbai's Sion Hospital in Maharashtra on Thursday, December 8. Police officials said that the doctors examined the newborn, who was declared dead. The newborn's body was first discovered by one of the cleaning staff at the hospital.

