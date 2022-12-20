Mumbai, December 20: In a shocking incident, an infant died Monday morning hours after she was born at a non-registered hospital at Shivaji Nagar. Meanwhile, police have arrested a BAMS Student and an unqualified nurse in connection with the crime.

As per the report published by the Times of India, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered based on the complaint of the girl’s father. The arrested accused were identified as Altaf Zaakir Khan (22) and Solia Khan (28). Reportedly, the complainant said that no doctor was present when the mother developed labour pain and an under-qualified nurse administered some injections on instructions from the BAMS student. UP Shocker: Infant Dies After Mother Rolls Over Him in Sleep in Amroha, Father Alleges Murder.

The baby reportedly cried and suddenly stopped responding after which she was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. Shivaji Nagar hospital did not even have an ambulance and the baby’s father, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, had to ferry her in his vehicle. Hyderabad Horror: Newborn Baby Thrown Off Building, Dies; Body Found in Pool of Blood.

The local police were informed about the incident and they rushed to the hospital. When the police team reached the R N Medical Hospital, a doctor, who has a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree, apparently jumped from the terrace and tried to flee. A case of medical negligence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2022 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).