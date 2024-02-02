In a recent incident, a pavement dweller was taken into custody by the Charkop police. This arrest was linked to the discovery of an infant’s body buried near Link Road. An autopsy indicated that the infant, who was merely nine days old, had succumbed to natural causes. The baby had been refusing milk, leading to a lack of sufficient nutrition, according to her parents. The parents, who earn their living by selling balloons, are illiterate. They were unaware of the legal requirement to obtain a death certificate following a death, and that bodies must be cremated or buried at a designated crematorium or burial ground. Maharashtra Shocker: Friend Urinates on Teen, Another Records Video to Extort Money in Lonavala; Booked.

Mumbai News

Mumbai, Maharashtra | Charkop Police found the body of a newborn girl buried in a pit. Police have arrested the child's father. The child was only 9 days old. According to her parents, the child couldn't drink milk and died due to lack of nutrition. The parents of the child are… — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

