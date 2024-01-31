Mumbai, January 31: The Mumbai Police recently booked a 13-year-old boy for allegedly stabbing his schoolmate in the city. Police officials said the incident occurred on Monday, January 29, after the two boys decided to meet and resolve the dispute. The incident comes nearly a week after the two boys engaged in a fight. An officer said that the accused boy met the victim near their houses in the Mohili village of Sakinaka to resolve the fight.

However, instead of resolving the dispute, the accused boy stabbed the 15-year-old with a knife, reports the Hindustan Times. The accused has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An officer said that the two boys study in a school in Powai. On Thursday, January 25, the duo got into a fight after one pushed the other to get into the bathroom during recess. Mumbai Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Booked For Allegedly Molesting 13-Year-Old Girl in Turbhe Area.

The duo even had an argument, which led to a physical fight but was stopped after a few boys intervened. During the weekend, the accused reached out to the victim and proposed to make peace. The duo decided to meet on Monday with a few other boys from the school. During the meeting, the accused boy ended up stabbing the 15-year-old instead of resolving the fight.

The officer said that the accused boy had come to the ground with a knife with the intention to stab the older boy as he was triggered by some words used against him. During their meeting, the accused boy stabbed the victim four times, including on his face and shoulder. The other boys who were present at the spot immediately rushed the injured student to a hospital, which helped him to get quick medical attention. Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Baby Girl Found Abandoned Inside Drain in Malad, Case Registered.

The victim is said to be in stable condition and recovering in the hospital. The accused boy, who is a minor, has been booked for an attempt to murder. The Sakinaka police have sent a report of the incident to the Juvenile Justice Board to decide on further course of action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2024 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).