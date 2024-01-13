Mumbai, January 13: The Mumbai police recently arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping a 20-day-old boy from his mother at Shatabdi Hospital. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, January 11, when the woman reportedly kidnapped the infant. In her complaint, the victim, identified as Rinki Anil Jaiswal, told cops that a woman kidnapped her child after engaging her in a conversation.

Jaiswal, a resident of Virar, also claimed that the woman offered to hold her child and even suggested she wash her face while showing concern for her, reports Hindustan Times. An officer from Kandivali police said that Jaiswal trusted the woman and went to the washroom only to return to find her child and the woman missing. Mumbai: Youth’s Self-Kidnapping Plan Goes Awry as He Demands Rs 30,000 via UPI from His Father.

After searching the hospital and being unable to find her newborn son, Jaiswal approached the police and lodged a complaint against the unknown woman. "Since the woman was wearing a burkha and the child was wrapped in a red blanket, CCTV footage from the hospital was of no use to identify the woman," the officer said.

Later, cops scanned CCTV footage of the nearby areas and found a burka-clad woman taking an autorickshaw. They followed the auto through CCTB cameras, which showed the woman first heading to Malwani and later to Vanrai police station in Goregaon East. The woman falsely told cops that she found the baby abandoned on a road. Lawyer Kidnapped in Borivali: Clients Abduct Advocate in Broad Daylight for Not Providing Promised Ration Cards, Hold Him Captive in Charkop Village; Arrested.

However, the woman was caught when the Kandivali police arrived at the police station and intervened. Following this, the woman confessed to kidnapping the child. She told cops that she did not have a child despite being married for two years. She also stated that she resorted to stealing the boy as she was facing constant taunts about her childlessness.

