Mumbai, January 31: A pigeon, initially suspected of being a Chinese spy, has been released after spending eight months in custody at the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals in Mumbai’s Parel. The bird was captured on May 17 last year at Pir Pau Jetty by the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) police in Chembur. The police’s suspicions were aroused by two rings - one copper and one aluminium - tied to its leg and messages written in a Chinese-like script on the underside of its wings.

Hindustan Times reported that the pigeon was sent to the hospital for a check-up while the rings were taken for a forensic test. Dr. Mayur Dangar, the hospital’s manager, confirmed that the bird was in good health. However, as the pigeon was in police custody, it could not be released without permission. Mumbai Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Stabs Schoolmate Four Times With Knife in Sakinaka on Pretext of Resolving Dispute, Booked.

Assistant Police Inspector Ravindra Patil from the RCF police station informed HT that the pigeon used to participate in open water races in Taiwan and had landed in India after flying out of the country during one such event. Patil also stated that the spying charges had been dropped.

The pigeon had been occupying one of the eight cages at the hospital designated for infectious and injured birds. After receiving no response to their letters to the RCF police station, the hospital wrote again on January 22, requesting permission to release the bird. Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Baby Girl Found Abandoned Inside Drain in Malad, Case Registered.

On Monday, the police station sent a letter to the hospital stating, “The bird was sent for medicinal and safe-keeping purposes. The inquiry is complete. If the bird is medically stable, the police station has no objection to its release.”

The release of the pigeon came as a significant relief to the hospital, which is facing space constraints with only eight bird cages.

Dr. Dangar said, “The cage was almost immediately replaced with two owls from Dadar, who were brought in by someone suspecting an accident. But finding them to be alright, we plan to release them tonight. The other cages are occupied by two parrots, four pigeons and one kite.”

