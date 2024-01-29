In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned inside a drain in Mumbai. As per news agency ANI, the baby girl was found abandoned inside a drain in Mumbai's Malad area. Soon after the incident came to light, the baby girl was admitted to a local hospital. The Dindoshi Police have registered a case against an unknown person in connection with the incident. Mumbai Shocker: 23-Year-Old Unwed Woman Held for Throwing Her Newborn Girl Into Sion Hospital Dustbin, Killing Infant.

Newborn Baby Girl Found Abandoned in Mumbai

Maharashtra | A newborn baby girl was found abandoned inside a drain in the Malad area of Mumbai. Dindoshi Police have registered a case against an unknown person. The baby girl has been admitted to a local hospital. — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)