Mumbai, September 6: A school teacher in Mumbai was duped of Rs 83,000 by fraudsters after being lured with a job offer. Reports inform that the teacher fell prey to a scam that offered her a job opportunity in an education-tech company. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place on August 30. The report states that the 38-year-old teacher from Borivli received a call from a job portal.

Later, she was asked to make a payment to secure the job. Thinking that it was a genuine job offer, the woman transferred the money to different bank accounts in a bid to secure the job as said. Soon after the incident was reported, cops began an investigation into the case and have sought details from the bank to track down the money trail. Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 1.49 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of Providing High Returns For Playing Online Game.

As per details by the cops, the teacher who had uploaded her profile on a job portal got a call recently from someone. The person lured her with a job offer with an online learning platform and asked her to transfer money for the same. The top cop said that the teacher had earlier got a job through the same portal and thought it would be a genuine call.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2021 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).