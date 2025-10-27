Is Government of India Providing 3 Months of Free Mobile Recharge to All Indians on the Occasion of Chhath Puja? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral

PIB said that the alleged claim that the Government of India is providing three months of free mobile recharge to all is fake (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

New Delhi, October 27: The Chhath Puja festival is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh today, October 27. Amid Chhath Puja celebrations, a message going viral on WhatsApp is claiming that the Government of India (GoI) is providing three months of free mobile recharge to all Indian users on the occasion of Chhath Mahaparv. The alleged video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that no one has to pay any money starting at 12 PM tonight. The viral clip then shows a news anchor that the government has given a big gift to all two days before Chhath Puja by providing free recharge for three months.

As the video moves further, the news anchor explains how one can claim the free recharge if they are users of Jio, Airtel or Vodafone Idea (VI). "First, like the video, then click on the share button and share the video five times. Now follow and open the comments box, and mention your SIM company. Click on this link in the comment and then click on recharge. Enter your mobile number, select the SIM and plan. Once you submit, you will receive a notification about the recharge," the anchor is heard saying. While the claim of three months of free mobile recharge seems to be true, scroll below to know the truth. Is India Post Giving INR 20,000 Through Lucky Draw Under ‘India Post Chhath Puja Subsidy’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Link.

Government of India Providing 3 Months of Free Mobile Recharge to All? PIB Debunks Viral WhatsApp Message

A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the alleged claim of free mobile recharge for all for three months is fake. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PIB's Fact Check Unit said that the Government of India has not made such an announcement. "This message is a fraudulent attempt, please stay alert from it and do not forward it," PIB added.

Debunking the alleged claim as fake, PIB said that the Government of India is not providing three months of free mobile recharge to all on the occasion of Chhath Puja. PIB, which busts fake news and misinformation related to the Government of India, asked people to send any suspicious message, picture, or video related to the Central Government to them on X at "PIBFactCheck", on WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 and on email at factcheck@pib.gov.in. Did the Centre Fail to Run 12,000 Special Trains for Chhath Puja 2025? Indian Railways Fact-Checks Claim by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Hence, the alleged claim that the Narendra Modi-led government is providing three months of free mobile recharge to all Indians on the occasion of Chhath Puja is not true. As clarified by PIB, the claim is fake, and the viral WhatsApp message is a fraudulent attempt to defraud people. "Beware of Online Fraud", PIB said and asked people to stay alert to such messages and not to forward them.

