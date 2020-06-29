Mumbai, June 29: Traffic has been reported from several parts in the financial capital on Monday morning as police have been asking for proof for travel beyond a 2-kilometre radius from their home. Twitterati shared images of check post in Dahisar, Kandivali, Malad, Mulund, Chembur, Sion, Hindmata areas, where huge queues of vehicles have formed. Mumbai Police Goes Witty With 'We Know a Spot' Trend To Warn Mumbaikars That 'Your Car Will be Seized If You Move Beyond 2 Km Radius of Your Homes'.

In addition to this, people also complained on Twitter of police seizing vehicles which failed to provide any valid proof for travel beyond the 2km radius. Mumbai Police on Sunday urged the city residents not to move beyond the two-km radius of their homes for the purpose of exercise or visiting shops and salons, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Traffic reported from several places in Mumbai:

Many check post today in #Mumbai causing a traffic havoc. Asking proof of travel if you are going for more than 2km of your home add. #Mumbaitraffic at Dahiser, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Mulund, Chembur, Sion, Hindmata.. Many vehicles seized @mumbaitraffic @RidlrMUM @republic pic.twitter.com/A4lBXbg8he — Gaurav Dedhia (@gauravdedhia2) June 29, 2020

Cops confiscating cars travelling beyond 2-km:

@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice Do you guys have a protocol?? Ek taraf look at Dahisar Check Naka and dusri taraf cops r confiscating cars travelling 2kms in Goregaon. Who so confused?? #MumbaiTraffic pic.twitter.com/MbN8DhiZd4 — #HappyEsther (@EstherJoseph_13) June 29, 2020

Movement beyond two km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies, a senior police official mentioned, adding that movement outside this radius for any other activity is strictly prohibited. Mumbai police known for their witty take on social media on this issue tweeted saying, "Driving past 2 kms of your place of residence for ‘fun’? 'We know a spot' for your car." Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the country in the coronavirus pandemic. From today, salons have opened in the city after a span of three months.

