Mumbai: Two New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Dadar, Dharavi's Total Toll Reaches to 43

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 12: Two more cases of coronavirus have been reported here from Dadar area on Sunday. One person is a 52-year-old female from Ambedkar Nagar behind Kamgar stadium SB Road in Dadar, while the other one is a 48-year-old male from Kasarwadi SWM staff chawl in Dadar. Both these premises have been sealed now.

The total number of cases in Dadar are 13. One each from Dinkar apartment and Soubhagya apartment, five from Tawade Wadi, two each from Sushrusha and Kelkar road, and one each from Kasarwadi and Ambedkar Nagar. Dharavi in Mumbai Registers Fourth Coronavirus Death in Last Two Weeks, BMC Identifies Victim as 80-Year-Old Man.

Police barricaded Dharavi area after 15 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the area. A total of 43 cases and four deaths have been reported from Dharavi so far.

189 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths were reported from Mumbai on Saturday. Total 1761 COVID-19 cases including 127 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, according to State Health Department.