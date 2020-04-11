Dharavi in Mumbai Registers Fourth Coronavirus Death in Last Two Weeks, BMC Identifies Victim as 80-Year-Old Man

Dharavi slums in Mumbai. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, April 11: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday informed that an 80-year-old man died at Kasturba Hospital, leading to the number of coronavirus victims in Dharavi to four. This is the fourth COVID-19 victim in nearly two weeks in Dharavi, considered as the biggest slum in Asia.

Informing about the latest updates, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the victim was an elderly person who was aged 80 years. Though the full identity of the deseased has not been disclosed as of yet. Coronavirus Patient From Dharavi Dies, Third COVID-19 Death From Asia's Largest Slum in Mumbai in Two Weeks.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Earlier on Thursday, the BMC declared 381 areas as containment zones to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai. one of the BMC's containment zones include Dharavi where vegetable or fruit markets, hawkers and sellers have been banned. However, pharmacies in the area are allowed to remain open. Also, BMC has confirmed that they will come up with door-to-door supply of essentials in the area soon.

It is to be known that nearly 15 lakh people live in small shanties in Dharavi, making it one of the most congested areas on the planet. Dharavi has reported at least 13 coronavirus positive patients, sparking alarm among the civic and state health authorities struggling to contain the further spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra. The police and health authorities have tightened the lockdown in Dharavi as at least 10 localities in the 2.25 sq. kms area have been red-flagged.