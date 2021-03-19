Mumbai, March 19: Mumbai on Friday reported over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in a day. It is the highest single-day count of coronavirus infections since the outbreak of the deadly virus. A total of 3,062 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai in the past 24 hours. Ten people also succumbed to COVID-19 in the maximum city since Thursday evening. Lockdown is an Option, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as COVID-19 Cases Rise Alarmingly.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 3,55,897 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far in the city. Till now, 11,565 coronavirus patients lost their lives due to the deadly virus. There are currently over 20,000 active cases in Mumbai. A total of 3,23,281 patient have recovered from COVID-19 in the city. Maharashtra Government Issues Fresh COVID-19 Guidelines Amid Rising Coronavirus cases; Private Offices, Theatres to Operate at 50% Capacity Till March 31.

After witnessing the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases a day before, Maharashtra reported a slight dip in the daily count on Friday. The reported 25,681 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 24,22,021. The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra jumped to 53,208 after 70 people succumbed to the deadly virus since Thursday evening. There are around 1.77 active cases in the state.

Notably, the fatalities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have surpassed the 20,000 mark. Pune is the worst-hit district of the state with 4,58,597 have contracted COVID-19 so far. On Friday, the district reported 5,065 infections. Coronavirus cases in Nagpur also have also risen drastically in the past few days. The COVID-19 tally reached 1,85,787 in Nagpur.

Earlier in the day, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols. Thackeray said that said lockdown is an option if people fail to follow COVID-19 protocols. Talking to reporters in Nandurbar, the Maharashtra CM also appealed to people to get vaccinated against the virus without fear.

