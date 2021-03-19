Mumbai, March 18: A day after Maharashtra reported the highest single-day count of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, the state government issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines. These measures will be applicable till March 31. As per the state government’s guidelines, All theatres, auditoriums and private offices in Maharashtra will operate with 50 percent capacity.

People not wearing a mask will not be allowed to enter the premises of offices or theatres. Notable, the government and semi-government offices are allowed to take a call on attendance. As per the order, hand sanitisers must be kept at various locations inside offices, theatres and auditoriums. The state government said that the violation of COVID-19 protocols at these places would attract penalties. Lockdown is an Option, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as COVID-19 Cases Rise Alarmingly.

The manufacturing sector is allowed to function at full capacity. However, manufacturing firms need to follow COVID-19 rules. If any manufacturing firm violates the protocols, it will be closed till the pandemic ends. The government also advised to increase working shifts in order to maintain social distancing.

Earlier in the day, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols. Thackeray said that said lockdown is an option if people fail to follow COVID-19 protocols. Talking to reporters in Nandurbar, Thackeray also appealed to people to get vaccinated against the virus without fear.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 25,833 cases. It was the highest single-day COVID-19 infections in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic. The previous single-day peak of 24,886 cases was registered on September 11, 2020. Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai on Thursday also witnessed a new high in COVID-19 infection in a single day.

