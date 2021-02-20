Mumbai, February 20: Mumbai on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections with 823 new coronavirus cases. In the wake of the rising cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it has sealed a total of 1,305 buildings in Mumbai. According to a tweet by ANI, the BMC said that as many as 71,838 households are residing in these sealed buildings in Mumbai. "A total of 1305 buildings sealed in Mumbai after 2749 COVID-19 cases reported. 71,838 households residing in these sealed buildings", the BMC said. New COVID-19 Lockdown Rules in Maharashtra: Check The New Measures Imposed by State Govt.

In Mumbai, the COVID-19 tally rose to 3,17,310, while the death toll reached 11,435 with five new fatalities. The city's daily count of infections crossed the 700- mark in the last two days after it had recorded less than 500 cases at the start of the week. At present, Mumbai has a total of 6,577 active cases. As per details by the health department, as many as 440 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,98,435.

Here's the tweet:

With 18,366 samples tested on Friday, the total of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in Mumbai has risen to 30,98,894. According to reports, the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.18 percent from 0.17 percent on Thursday, while the average doubling rate has dropped to 393 days from 417 days.

In India, the present active caseload now consists of 1.30% of India’s total Positive Cases. India’s total Active Caseload is pegged at 1,43,127 today. Some States are seeing an upsurge in daily new cases. There has been rise in daily cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

