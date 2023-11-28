Mumbai, November 28: A woman trainee sailor from Kerala reportedly died by committing suicide, at a women’s hostel in Malvani area of Malad west, a police official said here on Tuesday. Agniveer Death in Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Woman Under Training in Navy for Agniveer Dies by Suicide at INS Hamla.

The woman, identified as Aparna Nair, 20, was undergoing her navy training at the INS Hamla in Malad, and she may have resorted to the ultimate step owing to personal reasons, said an investigating officer. Nair had come to Mumbai for the training and was staying at a private hostel with another couple of dozen girls.

Senior Police Inspector, Malvani Police Station Chimaji Adhav said that the police have lodged an accidental death report, and further investigations are on into the motive behind the incident. According to her roommate who returned to her room around 10.30 a.m. on Monday, and knocked repeatedly at the door, Nair apparently did not respond. Agniveer Amritpal Singh Committed Suicide, Military Honours Not Extended to His Funeral As Per Rules, Says Indian Army.

Later, she informed the other girls and the hostel staff who broke open the door and found Nair's body there. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on admission and later the police were summoned for the probe.

