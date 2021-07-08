New Delhi, July 8: Munjapara Mahendrabhai, a first-time Lok Sabha MP, took charge as the Minister of State in the AYUSH ministry on Thursday. He has also been appointed as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development.

Prior to his political career, Mahendrabhai had a three-decade-long distinguished career as a cardiologist and professor of medicine in Gujarat. Raj Kumar Singh Takes Charge As Minister of Power and Renewable Energy.

The 52-year-old has done MD in general medicine and therapeutics from the Gujarat University. Mahendrabhai is among the 36 new members inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday.