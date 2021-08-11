Moradabad, August 11: The Moradabad police have arrested a murder accused who was absconding for the past 16 years. The accused, Dulhajaan, was arrested from a Rohingya refugee colony in Katihar district of Bihar. During his hide in Bihar, he married two Rohingya women and they have eight children. He is the prime accused in a case of murder registered in Moradabad. Moradabad Girl, Alleged to Have Been Held Hostage, Says She is Married to 'Abductor'.

In July 2005, Dulhajaan and three other accused, Kallu, Dana Shah and Ajmeri, had barged into the house of one Khyaliram and opened indiscriminate fire at him and his sons Dayaram and Tarachand. All accused were booked and arrested except for Dulhajaan. He allegedly escaped to Bihar and starting living with Rohingya refugees. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mother Slits Throat of Her Minor Kids, One Dead.

Despite being married, he tied the knot with two women and now has kids with them, police said as reported by TOI. Dulhajaan had recently visited Moradabad to visit his wife wife and children. When he returned to Katihar, an informer alerted cops about his stay. Acting on the information, cops visited Katihar and arrested him. He was brought to Moradabad on transit remand on August 9.

"We have arrested him from a Rohingya colony in Bihar after 16 years. He was sent to jail," Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra was quoted as saying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2021 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).