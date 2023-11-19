In a shocking incident reported from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, a man entered the emergency ward of district hospital and tried to molest the woman nurse in the ward, threatening her with a knife. The incident took place on November 18. The video of the incident was caught on cctv and has gone viral on social media. When the woman raised alarm after the man tried to molest her, the accused rushed out as soon as a male staff came to the rescue of the distressed woman. He was caught by the staff of the hospital who thrashed him and then handed him over to cops. Mumbai Shocker: College Student Gang-Raped At BARC Quarters in Chembur, Two Arrested.

Man Tries to Molest Nurse in Muzaffarnagar

