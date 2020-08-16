Chennai, August 16: Tirunelveli Police's armed reserved unit SP N Maheshwari on Saturday led her contingent during the 74th Independence Day parade in Tirunelveli but did not give the slightest hint that she had lost her father a night ago. Soon after the parade, Maheshwari left the ground to attend her father's funeral in Vadamadurai town in Dindigul district which is located over 200 kilometres far.

According to a report, published in the Times of India, Maheshwari's father Narayanaswamy died on Friday night. Though Maheshwari thought of going to Vadamadurai town immediately, she waited till the 74th Independence Day parade gets over as any replacement may go wrong at the last minute. The SP decided to perform her duty first. Independence Day 2020: Major Shweta Pandey to Assist PM Narendra Modi in Unfurling Tricolour at Red Fort.

Here's the tweet by AIR:

Tamil Nadu: Superintendent of Police, Ms. Maheswari of Tirunelveli was informed about the demise of her father on 14 Aug, but she stayed on, led the police contingent in the Independence Day function on 15th,and then left for her native place. She has come in for praise by all. pic.twitter.com/4DlcdIabJy — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 16, 2020

Reports claimed that Maheshwari didn't inform about her 83-year-old father's demise to her senior officers and reached the VOC Stadium on Saturday morning. The senior officers and Tirunelveli DC Shilpa Prabhakar Satish came to know about the incident after they saw N Maheshwari was hurriedly leaving the stadium after the parade. Following this, praise and condolence messages began pouring in for the inspector. People even shared images of N Maheshwari leading the parade.

