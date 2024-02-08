Thane, February 8: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday inaugurated a 25-acre park in Thane having more than 3,500 trees that will generate 8.84 lakh pounds of oxygen annually, officials said. Shinde named the facility 'Namo Grand Central Park' and said it was a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

It has been envisioned on the lines of the iconic Grand Central Park in New York and London's Hyde Park, officials said. It has theme gardens, fitness zones and recreational spaces and is a testament to the city's commitment to "green urbanism and community wellbeing", an official claimed. Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Dubs Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray As ‘Anti-Development’.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates 25-Acre Park in Thane

"The park has 3,500 trees and will generate 8.84 lakh pounds of oxygen annually. A standout feature is the 31000 square foot skate park, which is India's largest. There are also plans to build an extension of the park on a 4.5 acre plot to further enhance visitor experience," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said the city has got an "oxygen park" and directed officials to ensure its cleanliness is maintained at all times. He also asked Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar to develop a snow park so that "residents get a taste of Kashmir and Switzerland". Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualification: Faction Led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Is ‘Real’ Shiv Sena, Announces Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar (Watch Video).

Shinde asked officials to create a miniature park showcasing the wonders of the world. The chief minister inaugurated the DLB Degree College in the city in the presence of state education minister Deepak Kesarkar and commended Devram Bhoir of the Vidya Prasarak Sanstha, which has built the institution, for his contribution to education since 1972.

The chief minister later inaugurated the Thane taluka sports complex in Kopri and said its state-of-the-art facilities will allow athletes to take part in state, national and international events.

The complex has facilities for weightlifting, gymnastics, taekwondo, kickboxing, judo etc. Expressing concern over the declining interest in outdoor activities among today's youth, Shinde urged parents and authorities to actively promote participation in sports.