Nandyal, December 26: A middle-aged couple allegedly died by suicide in Nandyal district after their 24-year-old son expressed his desire to marry a transgender person.

According to Nandyal sub-divisional police officer P Srinivas Reddy, Subba Rayudu (45) and Saraswati (38) took their lives after conflicts over their son, Sunil Kumar associating with the local transgender community for the past three years. Telangana: 3 Including Woman Constable Allegedly Commit Suicide by Jumping Into Lake in Kamareddy; 2 Dead, 1 Missing (Watch Videos).

Kumar has been in a relationship with a transgender person for three years and was adamant about not marrying a woman. He insisted on staying with the transgender person, leading to frequent quarrels with his parents. Kumar had previously attempted suicide over the matter, police said on Thursday.

Further investigation revealed that Kumar had spent Rs 1.5 lakh belonging to the transgenders, prompting them to demand the amount from his parents and cause a nuisance. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kidnaps Lover’s Son From School, Kills and Throws Body in Abandoned Well in Sangamner; Later Dies by Suicide.

The public insults directed at his parents by members of the transgender community compounded their distress and drove them to take the extreme step, they said. An investigation is on.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.