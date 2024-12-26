In a shocking incident, a woman constable and two police officials allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Adloor Yellareddy Pedda Cheruvu Lake in Telangana's Kamareddy district on December 25. The bodies of the deceased Shruthi, a constable at Bibipet Police Station, and Nikhil, a computer operator at the same station, were retrieved by police and local swimmers. As the search operation continue, the third person, identified as Sai Kumar, a sub-inspector from Bhiknoor Police Station, remains missing. The motive behind the act is still unclear, with police investigating whether it was a case of suicide or a suspicious death. Kamareddy Shocker: Man Kills 2 Sons by Throwing Them in Agricultural Well, Ends Life by Jumping Into Well.

Woman Constable, 2 Police Officials Commit Suicide in Kamareddy Lake

#Telangana: Shocking, a woman #Constable along with two #Police officials allegedly commits suicide by jumping off into Adloor Yellareddy Pedda Cheruvu (Lake) located in #Kamareddy district on Wednesday. Two bodies fished out of the lake by police and swimmers, searching for… pic.twitter.com/gNOertGrNw — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 25, 2024

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

