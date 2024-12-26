Sangamner, December 26: The body of a 12-year-old boy was found at the bottom of an abandoned well near Rajapur in Sangamner taluka on the evening of December 24, days after he was kidnapped. The shocking discovery came after the man who had taken the boy from school on December 11 was found dead by suicide at his home earlier that day. Investigators suspect the boy was murdered shortly after his abduction, with the man reportedly confessing the crime to an acquaintance.

The case came to light on December 11, when the 12-year-old boy was reported missing from his school in Nirgudsar, Ambegaon. According to a report by Times of India, the boy's father was informed by school staff that his son had left with an “acquaintance” from Sangamner. Alarmed, the father immediately filed a missing person’s complaint with the Pargaon (Khandala) police. Surveillance footage from the school confirmed the man and the boy leaving together, raising suspicions about the live-in partner’s involvement in the abduction. Pune Shocker: Man Hacked to Death With Billhook by Cousin Over Relationship With Sister in Charholi, 2 Arrested.

Despite intensive searches by local police and the crime branch, the boy and the partner remained untraceable, further escalating the concern. On the morning of December 24, a major breakthrough occurred when the body of the partner was discovered hanging inside his home in Ghulewadi, Sangamner taluka. Investigators found a suicide note that mentioned the boy’s mother by name but offered no details about the child. A deeper look into the partner’s mobile phone records led police to interview his acquaintances. One of them revealed that, while drinking, the man had confessed to murdering the boy and dumping the body in a dry well. Pune Shocker: Audi Driver Drags Bike Rider on Car Bonnet for 2 Kms After Altercation in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3 Arrested.

This revelation led officers to the abandoned well in Rajapur, where the boy’s decomposed body was found. As per the report, the boy’s mother had separated from the partner years ago due to a history of violent incidents, including an assault last year, for which the partner was facing trial. Upon separation, the mother, fearing for her children's safety, had moved them to live with her ex-husband. Police believe the partner kidnapped the boy as a means of pressuring the mother to withdraw the assault charges against him, ultimately leading to the boy's tragic death.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

