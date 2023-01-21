Mumbai, January 21: In a shocking incident, an assistant police inspector posted at Kalamboli police station in Navi Mumbai has been booked for assaulting a 28-year-old Dalit man inside the police station premises. The officer, has been identified as Dinesh Patil while the victim has been identified as Vikas Ujgare. Patil has also been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly hurling casteist abuses against the Ujgare.

Ujgare alleged that Patil spat on his face and forced him to lick his shoes at the police station.

According to a report in Indian Express, Patil had a grudge against Ujgare after he complained to senior police officers about the hesitancy shown by officers of Kalamboli police station to register his complaint after he was duped in a cyber scam.

The publication quoted Ujgare as saying that around 8 pm on January 6, he was at a Chinese restaurant with some friend, who had a brawl with the restaurant owner. They were assaulted by the owner and he called up the Police Control Room. Soon, a team from Kalamboli Police station reached the spot.

Ujgare added that as he was hurt, he asked the police officers to take him to a hospital but they refused. However, after much pleading, the officers took him to a government hospital in Panvel. The doctors advised the police to take him to a different hospital. However, the officers took him to Kalamboli police station, where they forced him to sit on the floor. It was then that Patil came and started slapping him, he alleged.

He added that the police identified him as the person who had complained against them and thrashed him holding a grudge. He was then dragged towards a room and brutally assaulted. The officer then asked him about his caste and when he told him that he is a Dalit, the cop abused his caste and spat on him for belonging to a lower caste. Patil forced him to lick his shoes, alleged the 28-year-old.

He claimed that around 3 am on January 7, the Kalamboli police took him to MGM hospital in Kamothe, dropped him there and left.

Ujgare approached the Navi Mumbai Police commissioner, following which a case was registered late on Thursday. An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway.

