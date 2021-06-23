Navi Mumbai, June 23: Anticipating a law and order situation due to a protest, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have announced a diversion in vehicular movement on Thursday, June 24. A protest march is being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists and the Project Affected People (PAP) demanding that Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after late DB Patil, a leader of the PAPs. Navi Mumbai International Airport to Be Named After Shiv Sena Founder Bal Thackeray.

Though the Navi Mumbai Police have not granted permission, protesters aim to march to CIDCO Bhawan tomorrow in order to amplify their demand. The organisers have claimed that nearly one lakh protesters are likely to join the march on June 24. Anticipating a huge crowd, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police announced diversions for vehicles coming from Mumbai and Pune. Navi Mumbai Ex-Cop Bhagwan Patil Arrested For Killing His One Son, Injuring the Other.

All heavy motor vehicles and light motor vehicles travelling from Mumbai towards Pune will be diverted from Airoli toll plaza via Mahape-Shilphata road to reach Kalamboli. Similarly, vehicles coming from Pune will be diverted from Purusharth petrol pump at Kalamboli on Sion-Panvel road to Airoli via Taloja MIDC and Roadpali to head towards Mumbai. No vehicle will be allowed to ply along Uran phata road till CBD and beyond till Kharghar.

Navi Mumbai Traffic Diversion for June 24:

२४ जून रोजी सकाळी ०८:०० पासून रात्री २०:०० पर्यंत नवी मुंबई मधून येणाऱ्या व जाणाऱ्या वाहतुकीसाठी अधिसूचना. pic.twitter.com/QNF3Y4pPKd — Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) June 22, 2021

No vehicles will be allowed on the stretch from Uran Phata road to Kharghar, which leads to CIDCO Bhawan. All vehicles will be diverted from Bharati Vidyapeeth to Utsav Chowk in Kharghar. The Palm Beach road will also be blocked. Vehicles plying along Thane-Belapur road will be diverted via Mahape bridge to reach the Mumbra-Panvel highway.

All vehicles travelling from Navi Mumbai towards Mumbai will be diverted from Arenja corner in Vashi to travel towards Mahape to reach Airoli toll plaza. Similarly, vehicles from Navi Mumbai travelling to Pune will be diverted from Palm Beach road to reach Arenja circle in Vashi.

