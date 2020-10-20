New Delhi, October 20: In a major blunder, the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently declared a topper as failed in NEET 2020 exam result. According to the first mark sheet issued by NTA, Mridul Rawat failed the exam. He then challenged the result declared by the NTA and after rechecking of the OMR sheet and Answer Key, it was found that he is an All India Topper in ST category.

The 17-year-old Rawat is a resident of Gangapur town of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. When the NTA had declared the result, it gave Mridul 329 points in 720. Mridul tweeted to NTA after which the correction of his paper was done. On rechecking it was found that Mridul obtained 650 out of 720 marks. NEET 2020 Merit List: Here's How to Check Your Result and AIR Merit List Online at ntaneet.nic.in.

According to a Zee news report, another mistake was spotted by Mridul in the second mark sheet issued by NTA. He found that the sum of his marks shows 650 but only three hundred twenty-nine were written in words. NTA again amended the mark sheet in which now marks in word column is showing 650 marks in words

Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab and Delhi’s Akanksha Singh scored full marks- 720 out of 720 marks but Aftab was ranked first and Singh second as per the NTA’s tie-breaking policy.

