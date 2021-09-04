In furtherance of traditional Indo-Nepal ties and defence cooperation, Maj Gen Niranjan Kumar Shrestha, Director General of Military Training & Doctrine of Nepal Army visited Indian Military Academy, Dehradun on 03 Sep 2021 along with a high level delegation comprising nine members from different Military Establishments of the Nepalese Army.

The visiting delegation was briefed in detail on the training regime being followed at the Indian Military Academy including aspects of representation from Friendly Foreign Countries. This was followed by a brief orientation and windshield tour of the IMA Campus and the training facilities therein. The delegation appreciated the ongoing transformation distinctly visible at the extremely prestigious Indian Military Academy and also commended the training staff for maintaining such stellar training standards.

The Nepal Army General also interacted with the Nepalese Gentleman Cadets undergoing pre-commission training at IMA. He conveyed his deep appreciation of our ever strengthening defence cooperation and recognised the contribution of military training as a core component of ongoing bilateral exchanges.

148 Nepal GCs have been trained at IMA till date and have excelled in their Army. It is a matter of pride for both Indian & Nepal Army that two of them namely Gen Rookmangud Katawal and Gen Chhatra Man Singh Gurung, from the batch of 1969 and 1973 respectively, rose to the rank of Chief of Army Staff in Nepal Army. The IMA has also hosted the Nepal Army Chiefs in recent past as Reviewing Officers for the Passing Out Parades.

In a solemn ceremony at the IMA War Memorial, Maj Gen Niranjan Kumar Shrestha, DGMT & D Nepal Army, laid a wreath in remembrance of supreme sacrifice by the brave alumni of Academy, whose acts of bravery continue to inspire our Warrior Leaders. Such bilateral exchanges will further contribute towards the strong ties that both our friendly nations treasure.