Kathmandu, January 15: Five Indian nationals were onboard the plane that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, and at least 30 bodies have been recovered so far.

According to the airport authorities, of the 72 passengers onboard including the crew members, 53 were Nepali citizens and five were Indian, four were Russian, two South Korean, one Irish, one each from Argentina, Australia and France. Nepal Plane Crash: Passenger Aircraft With 72 People Onboard Crashes in Pokhara; Eight Bodies Recovered.

Nepal Plane Crash:

Video shows plane with 72 people on board crashing in Nepal. No sign of survivors pic.twitter.com/5CQHu500MQ — BNO News (@BNONews) January 15, 2023

#YetiAirlines aircraft flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with 68 people on board, crashed in #Pokhara of Kaski district on today morning. Local sources say efforts underway to douse fire caused by plane crash Report : Sweta Singh pic.twitter.com/8PiL1nHEty — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 15, 2023

The airport authorities said that they are still looking for survivors. Chief District Officer, Tek Bahadur KC of Kaski district confirmed that dead bodies of 30 passengers have been recovered so far. Nepal Plane Crash: 36 Killed After Yeti Airlines' Passenger Aircraft Crashes Moments Before Landing at Pokhara Airport (Watch Videos).

An ATR 72 aircraft that flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, said. Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

