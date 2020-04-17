MHA Exempts More Services From Covid-19 Lockdown, Here is a list of Activities Which Are Allowed After April 20

A farmer putting pesticide on the farm. (Photo credits: http://sothsadeth.blogspot.in)

New Delhi, April 17: The government on Friday exempted additional services from the lockdown arising due to COVID-10 situation. In the new set of guidelines released by the Minister of Home Affairs (MHA), the centre has exempted Minor Forest Produce (MFP), Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) activities and financial sectors from lockdown restrictions.

As per the notification, Non-banking financial institutions and Micro Finance Companies can start operations after April 20. Bamboo, coconut, cocoa, spices, arecanut plantations and their harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing can also resume.

MHA Tweet:

#COVIDIndia Update:

MHA order to exempt activities from #Lockdown2 restrictions👇

●Activities reg. Minor/Non-Timber Forest produce

●Activities reg. Bamboo, Coconut, Arecanut, Cocoa, Spices plantations

●NBFCs & Coop Credit Societies

●Activities reg. Construction in Rural Areas pic.twitter.com/Aw7S4oW6Hf— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 17, 2020

List of New Activities Exempted from Lockdown Restrictions

Collection, harvesting and processing of Minor Forest Produce/ Non-timber Forest Produce by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas.

Bamboo, arecanut, coconut, cocoa, spices plantations and their harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing can resume.

Non-banking financial institutions including Housing Finance Companies and Micro Finance Companies, with bare minimum staff, can start their operations.

Cooperative Credit Societies.

Construction activities in rural areas to include water supply and sanitation, laying/erection of power transmission lines and laying of telecom optical fiber and cable along with related activities.

The guidelines were issued by MHA on Thursday in continuation with its April 15 guidelines. The extended lockdown will end on May 3 and the exceptions will be commanded in those areas which are not under containment zones. The shutdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.