New Delhi, January 15: Former NDTV news anchor Nidhi Razdan on Friday revealed that she was a victim of a phishing attack. Nidhi Razdan said that she was made to believe that she had been offered a position as an Associate Professor in Journalism at the Harvard University. Razdan posted a statement on her Twitter account. In the tweet, the former news anchor said, “I have been the victim of a very serious phishing attack. I’m putting this statement out to set the record straight about what I’ve been through. I will not be addressing this issue any further on social media.”

In the statement, Razdan said, “I had been given to believe that I would be joining the University in September 2020. While I was making preparations to take up my new assignment, I was later told that due to the ongoing pandemic, my classes would commence in January 2021.” She further added, “Along with these delays, I began noticing a number of administrative anomalies in the process being described to me.” US Twitter Accounts Hack Update: Twitter Informs 'Phone Spear-Phishing Attack' Led to the July 15 Bitcoin Scam.

Statement by Nidhi Razdan:

I have been the victim of a very serious phishing attack. I’m putting this statement out to set the record straight about what I’ve been through. I will not be addressing this issue any further on social media. pic.twitter.com/bttnnlLjuh — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 15, 2021

She then contacted senior officials of the Harvard University. However, the officials clarified that the University had never sent any offer to Razdan. In the statement, she said, “I did not, in fact, receive an offer by Harvard University to join their faculty as an Associate Professor of Journalism. The perpetrators of this attack used clever forgeries and misrepresentations to obtain access to my personal data and communications and may have also gained access to my devices and my email/social media accounts.” Twitter Accounts Hacked: CEO Jack Dorsey Says 'We All Feel Terrible This Happened' After Major US Twitter Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam.

The former news anchor informed the police about the matter. “I hope that the police are able to get to the bottom of this attack on me at the earliest and help me bring this unsavoury incident to a swift end,” she added. Notably, left NDTV in June, 2020. However, it is not clear, whether she had left the job for the job offer of an associate professor in journalism.

