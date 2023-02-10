Mumbai, February 10: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a man allegedly killed his wife before ending his life by suicide in Dadar. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon. Police officials suspect that the man must have killed his wife by smothering her before he ended his life by consuming poisonous substances.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when police officials were alerted on Thursday afternoon about a couple being found dead in their house in Dadar. On reaching the spot, the police found a woman lying on the ground while her husband was frothing. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

Suicide Note Found:

The deceased have been identified as Shubhangi Vinod Samjiskar (38) and Vinod Vasant Samjiskar (43). The cops also found a suicide note in the house. In the suicide note, deceased Vinod said that he was going to kill his wife and also kill himself. He also stated that nobody should be blamed for his actions. An officer said that Vinod worked in a private firm in Goregaon.

The deceased's friends told cops that Vinod's wife had recently been operated for kidney stones and was also suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. They told cops that Vinod had taken loans for his wife's treatment and was unable to repay the same. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

The couple is survived by their 17-year-old daughter. "There appears to be no foul play. The incident came to light after they did not answer calls nor opened the door of the house. Their neighbours broke open the door which was locked from the inside," said DCP Zone V, Manoj Patil.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2023 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).