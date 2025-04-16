In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped his minor daught after finding her alone at home in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, The accused identified as Tota Ram, is a resident of Bulandshahr. After coming to Noida, the accused married the victim's mother, who was a widow at the time, despite having been married to another woman in Bulandshahr. The accused had been living with the 13-year-old victim and her mother for a while. On the day of the incident, when the victim's mother had stepped out briefly to run some errands, the accused approached his stepdaughter and sexually assaulted her. After her mother returned, the victim confided in her, post which they filed a case leading to the arrest of the accused. Noida Shocker: Woman Kills 2 Children, Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Husband Over Breakfast in Bisrakh; Probe On.

Man Rapes Minor Stepdaughter at Home in Noida

UP के नोएडा मे पुलिस ने 13 वर्ष की नाबालिग बेटी के साथ रेप के आरोपी दरिंदे तोताराम को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। पहले से ही शादीशुदा बुलंदशहर निवासी तोताराम ने विधवा महिला से दूसरा विवाह किया था। सौतेली बेटी को घर मे अकेला पाकर तोताराम का की नियत ख़राब हो गई.. उसने नाबालिग को… pic.twitter.com/6Ybarwgknz — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) April 16, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

