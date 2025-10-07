Noida, October 7: A massive fire broke out at a private company building in Noida's Ecotech 3 area, with flames engulfing the structure in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Fortunately, the fire has been brought under control, and no casualties or injuries have been reported. The nearest fire station, located just 500 meters away, received the alert at 2:57 am and promptly dispatched fire tenders to the scene. Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Private Company Building in Ecotech 3 Area, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot (Watch Videos).

Speaking with ANI, Noida Chief Fire Officer, Pradeep Kumar, said, "It is plot no 124. It comes under Udyog Cantt. We got information at 2:57 about a fire breaking out...The nearest fire station is only 500m away...When we arrived, our team noticed that the fire had already spread significantly, as Strawman manufactures paper straws for Frooti...Fire is fully under control...There is no injury or human loss."The building belonged to Strawman, a manufacturer of paper straws for Frooti. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but investigations are underway. Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Surajpur, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Private Company Building in Noida

#WATCH | UP | Fire broke out in a private company building under Noida's Ecotech 3 PS area. Fire tenders are at the spot. Efforts are underway to control the fire. More details awaited. (Source: CFO Noida) pic.twitter.com/Icd8qcQK01 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out at a paper straw manufacturing unit of 'Frooti' in Udyog Cantt-2, Ecotech 3, following a short circuit. The blaze spread across all three floors and was controlled after nearly four hours by 15 fire tenders pic.twitter.com/hGgMoiwU3z — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2025

Earlier, on 21 September, a similar fire broke out in a factory located in Gyan Mohalla, Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara, Delhi, on Saturday evening. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and no casualties have been reported so far, the official informed. Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Bhimsen said, "We received a fire call from Gyan Mohalla Gali No.1. When we reached, we saw that the situation was very bad. The QRV arrived here with a lot of difficulty due to the narrow lanes. The fire is under control and there has been no loss of life..."