A massive fire broke out at a private company building in Noida’s Ecotech 3 area early Tuesday morning, October 7, prompting a swift response from fire tenders who rushed to the scene. The blaze engulfed the entire structure, with firefighters battling for hours to bring the situation under control. Videos shared by ANI show the building consumed by flames as thick clouds of smoke rose into the sky. Later footage revealed the structure completely charred and damaged after the fire was doused. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, and no casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are investigating the incident, and more details are awaited. Noida Fire: Blaze Erupts at Sunworld Vanalika at Sector 107 in Uttar Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Massive Fire Erupts at Noida Company Building in Ecotech 3

#WATCH | UP | Fire broke out in a private company building under Noida's Ecotech 3 PS area. Fire tenders are at the spot. Efforts are underway to control the fire. More details awaited. (Source: CFO Noida) https://t.co/WoQ0n5K7N3 pic.twitter.com/bSZgbOKSiq — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

