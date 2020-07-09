Bhubaneswar, July 9: Director of the National Ayush Mission in Odisha Bibhu Prasad Sarangi was arrested for sexually harassing a woman employee of his office, here on Thursday.

The Mahila Police arrested Sarangi, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, after hour-long interrogation. A case has been lodged against him on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman employee.

The victim accused Sarangi of sending lewd messages and obscene videos on her WhatsApp number.

Later, Sarangi filed a counter complaint against her on July 7. "The charges against me are false and fabricated," said Sarangi after being arrested by the police.

