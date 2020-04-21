Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 50 Lakh for Kin of Healthcare Personnel Who Die Fighting COVID-19

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhubaneswar, April 21: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced that Rs 50 lakh will be given to all healthcare personnel who lose their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, in a video message, underlined the importance of the healthcare staff or "Covid Warriors" on the frontline of the fight against the deadly virus. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

"The state government in convergence with Government of India initiative will ensure that Rs. 50 lakh is given for all health personnel (private and public) and members of all other support services who lose their precious lives in the fight against COVID-19," said CM Patnaik.

"The State will treat them as Martyrs and provide State funeral with State Honors," he added. He also said that a detailed scheme of awards will be instituted recognizing their unparalleled sacrifice. These awards will be given on national days.

"The families of all government personnel (medical and others) will continue to receive full salary till the date of retirement. I appeal to everyone that as a community we should be very grateful for this bold and selfless service being rendered by our doctors, health professionals and other support services. Please remember, that any act against them is an act against the State," said Patnaik.

"In case anyone indulges in any act that will disturb or dishonor their work, very strict criminal action will be taken against them including invoking the provisions of the National Security Act," he added. COVID-19 Patient, Who Died on April 13, Neither Employee of President’s Secretariat nor Resident of President’s Estate, Says Rashtrapati Bhavan.

CM Patnaik said that the entire human race is at war with coronavirus and the world has lost more than 2 lakh lives in a span of three months. "This war is being fought by our doctors and healthcare professionals in the front lines, assisted by a huge army of support services. In the absence of any cure or vaccine those fighting the COVID war for us, are taking a huge risk by putting themselves in the front," said Patnaik.

"We have a rich tradition of honoring our brave hearts who fight for the country and acknowledge their supreme sacrifice. In the same spirit we propose to recognize and honor the valiant work being done by our Covid warriors," he added.So far, Odisha has reported 79 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the State Health Department.