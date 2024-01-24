Bhubaneswar, January 24: In a tragic road mishap, six persons died after a jatra troupe truck turned sideways on National Highway-49 at Dwarasuni Ghati in Bangriposi area of Mayurbhanj district here on Wednesday. As many as nine persons were seriously injured in the accident. They are undergoing treatment at PRM Medical College & Hospital at Baripada while one person who sustained minor injuries is getting treated at a local hospital in Bangiriposi.

“The vehicle carrying workers of Jatra troupe, Dhauli Gananatya, from Rairangpur towards Jaleswar area in Balasore. So far we came to know that around 16 persons were in the truck. The vehicle met with an accident at the Ghati at around 10.45am. So far, six persons have died while two others are in critical condition. We have started investigations to know the actual reasons behind the tragic mishap,” said Sujit Kumar Pradhan, the Sub-divisional Police Officer, Baripada Sadar. Odisha Road Accident: Three Killed As Truck Runs Over Motorcycle on National Highway 16 in Bhadrak

Meanwhile, the local sources said that the troupe was en route to the Solapata area of Jaleswar in Balasore district. The truck carrying light and sound systems suddenly encountered some technical glitches at Dwarasuni ghati and turned sideways after hitting the sidewall along the national Highway at the place. The workers riding in the back of the lorry and the heavy sound and light boxes fell down into the 20 ft deep gorge. Upon being informed, Police and fire services personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured persons and recovered the bodies. Odisha Accidents: Eight People Killed in Two Separate Road Mishaps in Ganjam and Balasore Districts

Expressing grief over the tragic mishap, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each to the deceased persons' next of kin. He also instructed authorities to provide adequate treatment of the injured persons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2024 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).