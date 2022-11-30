Mumbai, November 30: On Tuesday, a POCSO Court in Odisha awarded death penalty to two men for gang-raping and killing a minor girl. As per reports, the two accused had allegedly gang-raped and later killed an 8-year-old girl in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district.

Meanwhile, the POCSO court acquitted two other accused due to lack of evidence. The shocking incident of gang-rape and murder took place way back in August 2014. Odisha Shocker: Man Takes Wife to Delhi on Pretext of Finding Work, Marries Her Off to Haryana Resident; Arrested.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the two accused were held guilty by the POCSO court for sexually assaulting the minor girl and then murdering her. Ajay Mohanty, fast track court judge Ajay Mohanty announced the sentence under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While two accused were sentenced to death, two others were acquitted due to lack of evidence against them. As per reports, in 2014 the minor girl was allegedly raped when she was abducted by four youth of her village. Odisha Shocker: Wife Strangles Husband to Death With Scarf After He Complains of Ants in Rice, Arrested.

The incident took place when the minor girl stepped out to go to the market to buy chocolates for herself. The four youth kidnapped the minor girl and took her to an abandoned house where they allegedly gangraped her. Later, locals found the minor girl and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

