Mumbai, September 20: In an unfortunate and tragic incident, a 21-year-old employee of a wine shop in Chunabhatti was booked after a 43-year-old employee of a wine shop in Chunabhatti died at KEM hospital on Sunday after a 21-year-old company employee slapped him.

The accused, Liladhar Ganjekar has been booked by Chunnabhatti police under IPC section for culpabale homicide not amounting to murder and causing death due to negligence, reported TOI.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Bhambore. Mahesh’s sister Rohini Isai in her complaint to the police said that Mahesh had an issue with his wife and had since been staying with her. On Friday, Mahesh returned home at 11.15pm and complained of uneasiness. After she asked him further, Mahesh told her that at around 9.30pm, while he and his co-employee Liladhar were together, the latter slapped him in jest under his ear, and he started bleeding from his left ear. Later Mahesh went to a doctor who gave him medicines, Rohini said. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman's Fourth Hubby Kills Her Over Illicit Affair Doubts in Ajmer; Arrested

After dinner, he vomited for 10 minutes following which he was rushed to Zen hospital where the report stated internal bleeding. He was rushed to KEM hospital where he was declared dead.

In another incident, a 21-year-old pizza delivery boy was allegedly shot at by two men for refusing to accept a torn Rs 200 note on Wednesday. The victim, Sachin Kashyap was rushed to hospital where his condition is said to be critical. UP Shocker: Pizza Delivery Boy Shot at for Not Accepting Torn Rs 200 Note in Shahjahanpur, Critical

Cops have taken Nadeem Khan (27) and his brother, Nayeem (29) into custody. The incident took place two weeks ago when Sachin and his coworker delivered the accused's food parcel.

