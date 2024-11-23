New Delhi, November 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top ministers extended warm birthday wishes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday, lauding his contributions to upholding democratic values and ensuring the smooth functioning of the Parliament. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi praised Om Birla's leadership, emphasising his commitment to maintaining parliamentary decorum.

"Happy birthday to Om Birla ji, who has made a distinct identity as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha with his simple, easy, and efficient working style. Protecting democratic decorum and parliamentary dignity has been his top priority. May God grant him a healthy and long life," the Prime Minister wrote. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his best wishes, highlighting the Speaker's role in enabling a productive legislative environment. Om Birla Birthday: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Lok Sabha Speaker As He Turns 61, Says ‘Protecting Democratic Decorum Has Been His Priority’.

"Heartiest birthday wishes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ji. Under your chairmanship, the House is witnessing a golden period of public welfare schemes and policies. I pray to God for your healthy and long life," the Home Minister's post read.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extended wishes and appreciated Om Birla's leadership and dedication to democratic processes. "Heartiest birthday wishes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ji. Your efficient leadership, effective management, and inspiring working style have further enriched the House and the democratic process. I wish you a long life and good health," EAM Jaishankar wrote in a post on X. PM Narendra Modi Lauds Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for Condemning Emergency, Says ‘Emergency Exemplified What a Dictatorship Looks Like’ (Watch Video).

Born on November 23, 1962, Om Birla has been serving as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha since 19 June 2019, when he was re-elected for a second term in June 2024. He serves as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Kota constituency in Rajasthan since 2014.

