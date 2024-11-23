Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his 61st birthday. Taking to X on Saturday, November 23, PM Modi praised Birla for his leadership, saying, "Happy birthday to Om Birla ji, who has made a distinct identity as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha with his simple, easy, and efficient working style." Modi further emphasized Birla's commitment to upholding parliamentary integrity, stating, "Protecting democratic decorum and parliamentary dignity has been his top priority." The Prime Minister also wished for his good health, stating, "May God grant him a healthy and long life." PM Narendra Modi Lauds Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for Condemning Emergency, Says ‘Emergency Exemplified What a Dictatorship Looks Like’ (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Om Birla on 61st Birthday

अपनी सरल, सहज और सक्षम कार्यशैली से लोकसभा अध्यक्ष के रूप में विशिष्ट पहचान बनाने वाले ओम बिरला जी को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। लोकतांत्रिक मर्यादा और संसदीय गरिमा की रक्षा उनकी सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता रही है। ईश्वर उन्हें स्वस्थ और सुदीर्घ जीवन प्रदान करे।@ombirlakota — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2024

