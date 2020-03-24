Omar Abdullah Released After 8 Months of Detention Since Abrogation of Article 370; Former J&K CM Says 'We Must Follow Govt Orders to Fight Coronavirus' (Watch Video)

Omar Abdullah (Photo Credits: ANI)

Srinagar, March 24: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Omar Abdullah was released from detention on Tuesday almost after eight months. Abdullah was detained on August 5, hours before the Centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by diluting Article 370. After coming out of detention, Abdullah demanded that the Narendra Modi government should give back special status to Jammu and Kashmir so that people of the Valley could fight the menace of coronavirus.

Speaking to media, the former J&K CM said, “Today, I, realise that we are fighting a war of life and death. All our people who have been detained should be released at this time. We must follow govt orders to fight Coronavirus.” Farooq Abdullah Released From From 7-Month Detention After Article 370 Abrogation, Says 'This Freedom Will Be Complete When All Leaders Are Released'.

Video of Omar Abdullah Coming Out of Detention:

#WATCH National Conference leader Omar Abdullah released from detention in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/uV4BWNVyLb — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Omar Abdullah's Tweet:

232 days after my detention today I finally left Hari Niwas. It’s a very different world today to the one that existed on 5th August 2019. pic.twitter.com/Y44MNwDlNz — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 24, 2020

Earlier this month, Omar’s father and National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah was released after seven months of detention. The National Conference leader was detained at his Gupkar Road resident in Srinagar. In his first public appearance in months, Abdullah thanked all people who spoke for "freedom."

Omar along with other political leaders including his father and Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti was detained on August 5, when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.